Check out the ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone, it looks mean AF

These new ASUS ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone renders look awesome, and once it's out it should be the best gaming smartphone ever.

ASUS is set to unleash its next-gen ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone, with the new ROG Phone 3 passing through Taiwanese certification -- and now, some leaked renders for us to gander at.

As you can see in these renders, ASUS should be going for its meanest-looking ROG Phone yet with the ROG Phone 3. It looks like we're going to get some gaming triggers on the ROG Phone 3, as well as a unique side-mounted charging port.

The side-mounted charging port has two benefits: first, you can charge your phone while you're gaming -- and secondly, it can be used to plug gaming accessories from ASUS into.

Inside, we should expect ASUS to use Qualcomm's just-announced Snapdragon 865+ processor, a huge 6.59-inch display, 512GB of internal storage, and a massive 6000mAh battery. We'll keep you updated on the ASUS ROG Phone 3 announcement.