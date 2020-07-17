Lenovo Legion Tower 5 gaming PC: Ryzen 9 3950X, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER

Lenovo has just unveiled a bunch of new gaming laptops and desktops in its Legion gaming brand, with a pretty kick ass new Legion Tower 5 gaming PC.

The new Lenovo Legion Tower 5 can be configured with some seriously powerful hardware, with the system starting at $830. From there, you can configure it with kick ass hardware like AMD's new Ryzen 9 3950X processor and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER graphics card.

Lenovo lets you option up to 128GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 2 x 1TB PCIe SSDs and even 2 x 2TB 3.5-inch HDDs for storage.

This isn't just some off-the-shelf system that Lenovo is selling, but the company has taken it to another level when it comes to thermals on the Legion Tower 5. Lenovo uses a 150W CPU cooler to keep the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor nice and cool, while larger fans push more air through the case.

Lenovo gives you 3 different options to tweak your fan speeds, whether you want something whisper quiet while you're working at your Legion Tower 5 -- or ultimate performance so the fans cranked up when you're plowing through your games.

The company offers an optional 200W liquid cooling system if you want to take things to the next level, which is a very interesting -- and very welcomed option by Lenovo.

On top of that, Lenovo has gone with a blue LED lighting system on the Legion Tower 5 -- with the company also offering translucent side panels if you want to scope out all of that delicious gaming hardware inside of your PC.