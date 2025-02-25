Framework's tiny new modular Desktop PC: 16C/32T AMD Strix Halo APU, 128GB RAM, for just $1999

Frameworks announces its first desktop PC: powered by AMD's new Strix Halo APU, up to 128GB of RAM, and can be daisy-chained for massive AI workloads.

TL;DR: Framework has launched a new modular Desktop PC featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max series "Strix Halo" APUs, offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads, and 128GB of RAM. It includes a Mini-ITX motherboard, customizable panels, with prices ranging from $1099 to $1999. Framework has launched a new modular Desktop PC featuring AMD's Ryzen AI Max series "Strix Halo" APUs, offering up to 16 cores, 32 threads, and 128GB of RAM. It includes a Mini-ITX motherboard, customizable panels, with prices ranging from $1099 to $1999.

Framework has just announced its new Desktop PC, a tiny Mini-ITX desktop system powered by AMD's new Ryzen AI Max series "Strix Halo" APUs.

AMD announced its Strix Halo APUs earlier this year, with Framework saying it "immediately knew we had to use it" with up to 16 cores and 32 threads of Zen 5 CPU power boosting at up to 5.1GHz, discrete-level Radeon 8060S graphics, and up to an insane 128GB of unified LPDDR5X memory.

Popular Popular Now: Ghost of Tsushima producer on Insomniac Games: 'We were almost too intimidated to talk to them'

Framework is known for its modular laptops but what is a modular desktop? The new Desktop PC from the company has seen Framework leverage all of the key PC standards it could, with the Framework Desktop's Ryzen AI Max-powered motherboard being in a standard Mini-ITX form factor with regular ATX headers, a PCIe x4 slot, and a bunch of high-end I/O including 2 x USB4 ports, DisplayPort, HDMI, and even enthusiast-grade 5GbE wired ethernet.

VIEW GALLERY - 7 IMAGES

The company developed a semi-custom 400W power supply with FSP in a standard Flex ATX form factor for its new Framework Desktop PC, with a standard 120mm CPU fans with a thermal system that was co-developed with Cooler Master and Noctua... so you can even use your own fans inside of the new modular Desktop PC.

Framework offers its new Desktop PC with up to AMD's new flagship Ryzen AI Max+ 395 "Strix Halo" APU, up to 128GB of RAM, and even 2 x PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 slots that support 8TB Gen4 SSDs per slot for up to 16GB of Gen4 SSD goodness, as well as super-fast Wi-Fi 7 support through an RZ717 Wi-Fi module.

7

The company offers its new Framework Desktop PC with customization a-plenty, with the choice between black and translucent side panels, an RGB fan, and you can even attach an optional carrying handle so that you can tote the modular PC for a LAN party (or into another room).

7

Framework designed the front of the panel with up to 21 color-customizable tiles, open sourcing the design so that you can even 3D print your own tiles at home. There's also the Expansion Card system from the company's Framework Laptops, with two slots at the front of the Framework Desktop that enable front port customization.

Framework Desktop with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 (16C/32T) + 128GB RAM: $1999

Framework Desktop with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 385 (8C/16T) + 64GB RAM: $1599

Framework Desktop with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 385 (8C/16T) + 32GB RAM: $1099

Framework says it will be publishing step-by-step guides and videos on how to get your Desktop PC up and running, with the new Framework Desktop PC supporting both Windows 11 and popular Linux distros like Ubuntu and Fedora, along with gaming-focused operating systems like Bazzite and Playtron.

You can even pre-order the Motherboard on its own which starts from $799.