Crysis Enhanced Edition now out, could beat Crysis Remastered

Crysis Enhanced Edition mod is now available, features 'maximum immersion textures' and even custom-created 8K and 4K textures.

I wrote about Crysis Enhanced Edition back in early June 2020, but in those nearly two months, the mod is finally here -- and it looks way better than Crytek's own Crysis Remastered.

Crysis Enhanced Edition was made by the Remaster Studio modding team, and features HD grass, maximum immersion textures, upscaled vanilla textures and Rygel's textures modification. If you want those super-insane custom-created 8K/4K and 2K textures then you'll need to back their Patreon.

The team explains: "For this public release of our mod, we made the decision to use a mix of various textures packs found on the web, from Rygels textures mod, HD Grass, Maximum Immersion Textures, and upscaled (4x) Vanilla textures".

They continue: "We decided to keep our customs textures as a gift for our Silver supporters. If you like our mod and want to support us and get the hand on our textures to get the maximum of the mod, feel free to visit our Patreon".

You can download the Crysis Enhanced Edition mod here, while you can back the project on Patreon right here.