Can it run Crysis: Everything you need to know about Crysis Remastered

This is everything you need to know about Crysis Remastered, which is right around the corner on July 23, 2020.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 30, 2020 at 3:49 am CDT

Crysis Remastered is about to be detailed in a new gameplay video, but if you want an early sneak peek then you can check that out here -- while the official game is reportedly dropping on July 23, 2020.

(This is where the Crysis Remastered Official Gameplay Trailer Premiere will happen)

We know that it will feature "new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and - for the very first time - Nintendo Switch". So we're looked after with new graphics features, ray tracing goodness, and what feels like an entire kitchen (not just the sink) of new tech and features from CRYENGINE inside of Crysis Remastered.

Another thing that we've heard ahead of the official gameplay launch is that Crysis Remastered will be running at 4K on the current-gen Xbox One X console. I doubt it'll be 60FPS, but it would be nice to see an option for 60FPS on the Xbox One X (and Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions) with Crytek dialing down some of the details to hit that magic 60FPS mark.

Can it run Crysis: Everything you need to know about Crysis Remastered
Can it run Crysis: Everything you need to know about Crysis Remastered
Can it run Crysis: Everything you need to know about Crysis Remastered
Can it run Crysis: Everything you need to know about Crysis Remastered

Crysis Remastered Features

  • HD/4K textures
  • Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)
  • Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)
  • High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections
  • Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6
  • Motion blur
  • Parallax occlusion mapping
  • New particle effects
  • Enhanced depth of field
Can it run Crysis: Everything you need to know about Crysis Remastered

What You Need To Know

  • Where can you watch the Crysis Remastered gameplay reveal? You can do that here, with more information on EA and Crytek's official gameplay trailer for the game... that should hopefully be in 4K.
  • When does Crysis Remastered come out? We're expecting it to drop on July 23, 2020 -- but EA and Crytek will confirm that during the Crysis Remastered gameplay trailer reveal event. I'll update this part once we have 100% confirmation.
  • How much will it cost? Hopefully it's not very expensive, and less than $30. Once again, I'll update this once we have confirmation on how much Crysis Remastered costs.
  • What will I need to run it? We can expect minimum and recommended PC requirements for Crysis Remastered in the next 24 hours or so. I'll update this bit when we know what we need to run it -- but if you want to run everything dialed up to maximum, then you're going to need some monstrous PC hardware power.
  • Does it have ray tracing? Yes it does, and that's something we'll have more details about soon.
  • Do I need to play the original Crysis? Nope, this is a remaster -- it's the original Crysis, but with radically improved graphics, and technology. There are tweaks, but the fundamental game and foundation of Crysis is there. Maximum Awesome.

