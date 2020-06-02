This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more

Crysis Enhanced Edition looks mighty fine, but Crysis Remastered should hopefully look even better

I'm pretty freaking hyped about Crysis Remastered, but between now and its release -- we have this awesome Crysis Enhanced Edition mod to check out. Scope the video below:

The Crysis Enhanced Edition mod has some pretty gorgeous graphics, with improvements made to in-game textures and its lighting system. The mod includes 8K rocks and grounds, 4K structures, screen space reflections, max particles and particle lights, indirect sky lighting, reworked indoor lights, improved fog volumes, and so much more.

You can check out the Crysis Enhanced Edition mod right here on its Remaster Studio Patrons page.

I'm going to go and back the developers at Remaster Studio after I've finished writing this post, and then I'm going to try out Crysis Enhanced Edition on my Dell UP3218K monitor with its native 7680 x 4320 resolution. Yeah, 8K baby. I want to see those 8K rocks and grounds at 8K on my 8K display.

Here's what Crysis Enhanced Edition features: