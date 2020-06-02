Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more

Crysis Enhanced Edition looks mighty fine, but Crysis Remastered should hopefully look even better

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 2, 2020 at 9:35 pm CDT (1 min, 48 secs time to read)

I'm pretty freaking hyped about Crysis Remastered, but between now and its release -- we have this awesome Crysis Enhanced Edition mod to check out. Scope the video below:

The Crysis Enhanced Edition mod has some pretty gorgeous graphics, with improvements made to in-game textures and its lighting system. The mod includes 8K rocks and grounds, 4K structures, screen space reflections, max particles and particle lights, indirect sky lighting, reworked indoor lights, improved fog volumes, and so much more.

You can check out the Crysis Enhanced Edition mod right here on its Remaster Studio Patrons page.

This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 01 | TweakTown.comThis Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 02 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 03 | TweakTown.comThis Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 04 | TweakTown.com

I'm going to go and back the developers at Remaster Studio after I've finished writing this post, and then I'm going to try out Crysis Enhanced Edition on my Dell UP3218K monitor with its native 7680 x 4320 resolution. Yeah, 8K baby. I want to see those 8K rocks and grounds at 8K on my 8K display.

This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 05 | TweakTown.comThis Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 06 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 07 | TweakTown.comThis Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 08 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 13 | TweakTown.com

Here's what Crysis Enhanced Edition features:

  • Almost entirely retextured with 8K rocks and grounds textures, 4K textures for structures and metal and 2k textures for vegetation, with 2k normal maps.
  • Added Screen Space reflections for water
  • Reworked particles ( in density and quality), which now can emits lights.
  • Grass shadows
  • Indirect sky lighting and improved indoors lighting ( baked indirect lighting)
  • Improved material simulation
  • Improved Edge AA, wich now smoothes regular aliasing too, and added a temporal AA shader.
  • Added Lens flares
  • Added rain splash on water when raining.
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 17 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 09 | TweakTown.comThis Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 10 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 11 | TweakTown.comThis Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 12 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 18 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 13 | TweakTown.comThis Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 14 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 15 | TweakTown.comThis Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 16 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 19 | TweakTown.com
This Crysis mod has re-textured 8K rocks and ground textures, and more 20 | TweakTown.com

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

