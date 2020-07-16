Xbox's next-gen July 23 stream is 100% games, no business, no hardware

Microsoft's big new streaming showcase will be 100% games and won't include Xbox Series X, Series S, or other service reveals.

| Jul 16, 2020 at 6:31 pm CDT

Microsoft re-affirms its new Xbox showcase on July 23 will be 100% games. Don't expect to see Xbox Series X pricing or Xbox Series S reveals.

July 23 is a big day for Xbox. It's the first time we'll actually see extended gameplay footage on Xbox Series X and for next-gen, seeing is believing. It's also the first time we'll see campaign gameplay footage for Halo: Infinite, a game that's been closely-guarded outside of in-engine cutscenes. The show will last almost an hour and will be streamed in 1080p 60FPS on YouTube.

"We'll be giving you a closer look at the future of gaming with the Xbox Games Showcase, including world premieres and updated looks at some of the games we've already revealed," Microsoft says.

"I know everyone is excited for Xbox Games Showcase next Thursday. Seen some wild expectations so if helpful this show has one focus, games. No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about hour long focused on games. Hope you enjoy it!"Xbox exec Aaron Greenberg said on Twitter.

Microsoft should also reveal a ton of new games from its first-party studios, including Playground Games' new open-world game (probably Fable 4), new upgrades for Gears 5 and Master Chief Collection, next-gen Forza gameplay, and announcements of Obsidian's new RPG, The Initiative's mysterious new project, and of course Hellblade II gameplay.

Other announcements including Project xCloud, which is now 100% as part of Game Pass Ultimate, and the Xbox Series S (aka Lockhart) next-gen console may come during a special event in August.

The first-party Xbox show goes live on July 23, 2020 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST, and will be streamed on the following platforms:

NEWS SOURCE:news.xbox.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

