Xbox VP: Project Helix's GPU can generate its own workloads in real time, delivering massive uplift in performance

New next-gen Xbox details revealed: Project Helix's GPU to deliver a massive uplift in performance, will be powered by advanced new ML-based neural chips.

TL;DR: Microsoft's Project Helix, revealed by Xbox VP Jason Ronald at GDC 2026, features a custom AMD SoC designed for next-gen DirectX, delivering advanced raytracing, GPU-directed workload execution, neural rendering with AMD FSR integration, and Deep Texture Compression to enhance performance, efficiency, and game development.

Microsoft's Jason Ronald reveals new details about the next-gen Project Helix console at GDC 2026, as per a recent live stream.

Microsoft confirming key details about its next-generation Project Helix console PC to game developers at this year's GDC event. During the keynote stream, Xbox hardware VP Jason Ronald highlighted some of the new features of Project Helix, revealing a high-end device that seems to empower developers with new hardware-based efficiencies and tools to craft their worlds.

Ronald confirmed that Project Helix would have next-gen raytracing performance, powered by a new AMD SoC that was co-designed from the ground up specifically with new, forward-thinking versions of DirectX in mind. Project Helix's main goals seem to be alignment on a hardware, API, and software level, complete with attractive features like Windows 11's powerful DirectStorage alongside Project Helix's new Deep Texture Compression technology--a combination that could be the key for true next-level texture streaming and loading times.

Below we have a quick transcription of what Ronald said during the portion of the stream that we saw:

PROJECT HELIX - Plays Your Xbox Console & PC Games

Powered by Custom AMD SOC

Codesigned by Next Generation of DirectX

Next Gen Raytracing Performance & Capabilities

GPU Directed Work Graph Execution

AMD FSR Next + Project Helix

Built for Next Generation of Neural Rendering

Next Generation ML Upscaling

New ML Multi Frame Generation

Next Gen Ray Regeneration for RT and Path Tracing

Deep Texture Compression

Neural Texture Compression

DirectStorage + Zstd

Jason Ronald, VP of Xbox Gaming Devices & Ecosystem