New Serious Sam 4 gameplay trailer looks rough around the edges

Today Devolver dropped a new trailer for Serious Sam 4, Croteam's upcoming ultra-chaotic horde-mode FPS, and it didn't look all that good. The footage is a stark contrast to the brilliant and brightly-lit screenshots on the Steam page. Gameplay looks drab, the textures seem like something from a mid-2010's game, and the bullet streamers look quite strange when you're strafing and shooting.

We're hoping this isn't indicative of the final product. Serious Sam 4 is coming out next month, so I'm curious how much time Croteam will have to polish up the experience. Remember this is technically an indie game so expectations should be kept in check, but I darsesay the original game on the OG Xbox actually looks better.

