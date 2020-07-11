New Serious Sam 4 gameplay trailer looks rough around the edges
Croteam's latest Serious Sam game looks like something that released in 2010 and doesn't really resemble a modern shooter.
The latest Serious Sam 4 gameplay footage looks washed out and a little funky.
Today Devolver dropped a new trailer for Serious Sam 4, Croteam's upcoming ultra-chaotic horde-mode FPS, and it didn't look all that good. The footage is a stark contrast to the brilliant and brightly-lit screenshots on the Steam page. Gameplay looks drab, the textures seem like something from a mid-2010's game, and the bullet streamers look quite strange when you're strafing and shooting.
We're hoping this isn't indicative of the final product. Serious Sam 4 is coming out next month, so I'm curious how much time Croteam will have to polish up the experience. Remember this is technically an indie game so expectations should be kept in check, but I darsesay the original game on the OG Xbox actually looks better.
Serious Sam 4 is set to launch August 2020. Check below for more info about the game:
Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental's hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam "Serious" Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos.
Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
HORDES OF INVADERS
The iconic cast of alien invaders returns with some new reinforcements! Fight your way through unbelievable numbers of Mental's minions including the iconic Headless Kamikaze, Beheaded Rocketeer, Kleer, Scrapjack, Werebull, and Khnum! Square off against brand new enemies and towering monsters like the frantic Processed, repulsive Belcher, the hard-hitting Zealot, and more.
EXPLOSIVE ARSENAL
Armed with a slew of devastating weapons, pick your tool for any situation. Lay waste to Mental's Horde using the powerful double-barreled shotgun, the punishing minigun, the powerful chainsaw launcher, a brand new auto shotgun, and the iconic cannon. Upgrade your toys, and enjoy the violent beauty of the lock-on rocket launcher, and the mighty laser beam of death.
COOPERATIVE MAYHEM
Smash through the action-packed campaign with friends in 4-player online co-op mode! Tackle exciting primary missions and thrilling side quests in modified difficulties for an extra challenge.
LEGION SYSTEM
Serious Sam 4 unleashes some of the biggest moments in the series' history with the new Legion System and battlefields teeming with thousands of enemies!