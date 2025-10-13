New game uses custom technology to create pixel-art worlds that you can fully explore in 3D

TL;DR: Project Shadowglass by Starhelm Studios innovates with real-time 3D pixel art graphics, blending retro 16-bit aesthetics and early 3D visuals. Using a modified Godot engine, it offers immersive stealth gameplay, puzzles, and sandbox missions, delivering a nostalgic yet modern FPS experience. The game is currently in early development.

Retro-inspired game visuals, drawing from the late 1980s and early 1990s era of video games, are not uncommon; this nostalgia-fueled aesthetic has proven to be really popular over the years. Likewise, with stylized pixel art and the rise of generative AI used to create images and video, there are now models that attempt to blur the line between traditional 2D pixel worlds and modern interactive 3D environments.

Project Shadowglass uses new technology to create pixel-art worlds that you can explore in 3D, image credit: Starhelm Studios.

Project Shadowglass, from developer Starhelm Studios, is a new game featuring "3D pixel art graphics" that is currently in development. And it might just be the most impressive example of this retro-inspired aesthetic so far, and it doesn't look like it's leveraging AI at all. Described as a "love letter to classic immersive FPS stealth sims" like Thief, Deus Ex, and System Shock, the first teaser trailer showcases the game's impressive and unique engine.

Looking at screenshots, you'd think this was 2D pixel art representing 3D environments. However, in motion, it looks like a cross between the 16-bit pixel sprite era of gaming and the early 3D worlds seen on consoles like the original PlayStation.

"Currently in early development, this is the first game leveraging a new 3D technology approach to deliver nostalgic pixelated graphics in smooth, full 360 freedom," the developer says. "The graphics you see in all videos and screenshots are captured in-engine, real-time."

What makes it impressive is that each frame looks like a piece of 2D pixel art. The game is being developed using a modified version of the free and open-source Godot engine, which is most notable for its use in indie games like Dome Keeper, Brotato, Cassette Beasts, and Slay the Spire 2. Project Shadowglass will not only feature its stylish and unique 3D pixel-art look, but will also include stealth-based gameplay that will consist of hiding in shadows and using light and distractions to your advantage. There will also be puzzles, combat, and a sandbox approach to mission design where your success and reputation will drive how citizens treat you.

The Steam page for Project Shadowglass is live for wishlisting, though the planned release date or window is still TBC.