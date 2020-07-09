GeForce RTX 3060 should cost $300-$400, here's some leaked specs
NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 should pack GA106 GPU, priced between $300-$400.
NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 3060 should shake up the graphics card market up a fair bit, where it could battle the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti -- at least in ray tracing performance.
Now we have some new rumors from Kopite7kimi, who has said that NVIDIA taped out the GA106 and GA107 GPUs "weeks ago". We should see the GA106 GPU powering the GeForce RTX 3060, while the GA104 GPU should power the GeForce RTX 3070.
We should also see the GA106 GPU being used in different SKUs, with a GeForce RTX 3060 which is then succeeded by a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or GeForce RTX 3060 SUPER. The same goes for the GeForce RTX 3070, where we should see a Ti or SUPER variant.
Or I could be completely wrong, and NVIDIA might change up the nomenclature completely. We might see the Ti or SUPER nomenclature disappear, but I doubt it -- I have said on numerous occasions now that I would like to see the return of the ULTRA branding.
The new rumors on the use of GA106 powering the GeForce RTX 3060 according to kopite7kimi:
- GeForce RTX 3070 Ti / SUPER: GA104-400
- GeForce RTX 3070: GA104-300
- GeForce RTX 3060: GA106-300
More reading:
- Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
- How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
- Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
- Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
I've already written about rumors that NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU architecture would be up to 75% faster than current-gen GPUs such as the Turing architecture, right after rumors that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing. This is pretty crazy stuff right there.
Not only that, but we've got some rumored specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards, which will both be powered by NVIDIA's new Ampere GPU architecture.
We've already heard that Ampere would offer 50% more performance at half the power of Turing, which sent the hairs on my neck standing up. Better yet, you can read about the leaked specs on the purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 right here.
Even more reading:
- NVIDIA bundles Death Stranding with GeForce RTX graphics cards
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3070 rumored specs: two sub $500 cards
- Want NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere GPU now? You can have it... for $12,500
- NVIDIA's Ampere GeForce RTX rumor: built on Samsung 8nm, not TSMC 7nm
- Say hello to the ASUS GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX, maybe
- NVIDIA's new A100 PCIe accelerator: 40GB HBM2e memory, PCIe 4.0 tech
- This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- New GeForce RTX 3090 leaks: 12GB GDDR6X at insane 21Gbps
- GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 rumored to pack 'traversal coprocessor'
- NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 to enter production soon
- GeForce RTX 3090: GA102 consumes 230W, 24GB GDDR6 consumes 60W power
- NVIDIA rumored to use HUGE cooling block on GeForce RTX 3080
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 cooler: rumored to cost $150 on its own
- GeForce RTX 3090 rumor: 24GB GDDR6X, would annihilate RTX 2080 Ti
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 rumors: up to 60-90% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
- Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080
- This could be our first picture of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card
- AMD and NVIDIA to both launch next-gen GPUs in September 2020
- NVIDIA reportedly drops Tesla brand, too close to Elon Musk's Tesla
- NVIDIA amps up fight against COVID-19 with Ampere-based supercomputer
- NVIDIA DGX A100: 8 x A100 Ampere GPUs, AMD CPU, 15TB NVMe SSD
- NVIDIA Ampere A100 specs: 54 billion transistors, 40GB HBM2, 7nm TSMC