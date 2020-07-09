Sony reveals new PlayStation 5 game case design and color scheme

Sony's new next-gen PS5 game cases are a lot cleaner and show a two-tone design.

| Jul 9, 2020 at 12:54 pm CDT

Sony officially reveals the design and color scheme of next-gen PS5 game boxes, and they're not radically different.

The PS5's game cases will be different enough to distinguish between current- and next-gen games, but Sony hasn't opted for a dramatic redesign. The PS5 game cases feature a slightly darker transparent blue plastic casing, and the game cover art is accompanied by a stark white banner instead of the PS4's stylish blue gradient.

All in all the PS5 cases are extremely similar to the PS4. Of course we haven't seen the back of the case, which should relay key information about the game's features and functionality, e.g. install sizes, console enhancements like ray tracing, etc. That info would make for some real news.

It's what's inside the PS5 cases that'll set it apart from current-gen.

The PlayStation 5 will support BD-XL discs that hold up to 100GB of tightly compressed data. Thanks to the PS5's massively-optimized hardware-based decompression block and customized PCIe 4.0 SSD, the console can pull data from these discs at blistering-fast rates at up to a theoretical 20GB/sec.

Sony's PlayStation 5 is due out Holiday 2020. No exact release date or pricing has been revealed so far, but we do know a fair bit about the system including:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

  • Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
  • 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz
  • Navi 2X GPU with 36 CUs on RDNA 2 at 2.23GHz
  • Ultra-fast 825GB 12-channel PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD with up to 9GB/sec speeds
  • Two SKUs: Digital-only, and standard with a disc drive
  • Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
  • Ray-tracing enabled
  • 8K output support (for gaming)
  • Plays PS4 games, BC is on a title-to-title basis
  • Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
  • New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback
