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PS6 expected to cost Sony $760 in per unit, $699 shelf price still possible

A renowned GPU leaker has revealed the estimated cost of each PlayStation 6 and what it means for the upcoming console's shelf price.

PS6 expected to cost Sony $760 in per unit, $699 shelf price still possible
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: A trusted leaker estimates the PlayStation 6's material cost at $760, though Sony might price it at $699, continuing the trend of selling consoles at a loss to profit through software and services. The PS6 is expected to launch during the 2027 holiday season alongside Microsoft's new console.

A renowned hardware leaker in the PC tech space, known for leaking GPU architecture details and being quite spot-on about them, has revealed the cost of materials for Sony's upcoming PlayStation 6.

PS6 expected to cost Sony $760 in per unit, $699 shelf price still possible 156561
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KeplerL2 took to the NeoGAF forums to share their estimate of the BOM, or Bill of Materials, for the PlayStation 6, and according to the leaker, that figure is currently $760. While the estimated cost of each PS6 is $760, Kepler writes that it is "still possible" for Sony to sell the console at $699. Those figures may be confusing to some, but they do make sense. The last console Sony released that made a profit on each unit was the PS4, with the PS3 famously launching at a loss, and the PS5's price was lower than manufacturing costs.

Sony makes up for this loss with other revenue streams generated by the platform, such as PS Store cuts, subscriptions, and game sales. Microsoft isn't any different either: the Xbox 360 initially sold at a loss, the Xbox One was near break-even or even slightly loss-making, and the Xbox Series X didn't make a profit on a per-console basis. Nintendo takes a very different approach; the Nintendo Switch made a profit per unit at launch in 2017, along with the Wii and DS.

As for when we could see Sony release the PS6, recent reports citing other KeplerL2 suggest both Microsoft and Sony are on track to release their new consoles sometime throughout the holiday season in 2027. However, given the current hardware situation as a result of the demand for powering AI, it's possible all these prices/expected launch windows will change.

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News Source:neogaf.com

Tech and Science Editor

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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