Switch Online adds one of the best SNES games ever made

Nintendo drops one of the most iconic and enjoyable SNES games of all time on its Switch Online retro games lineup.

It's been a while since we've gotten big Switch Online NES and SNES games. Thankfully Nintendo breaks the dry spell with one of the best SNES games of all time.

With its new round of free games like Donkey Kong Country (finally!), The Immortal, and Natsume Championship Wrestling, Nintendo makes good on its promise to add more value to its Switch Online subscription service. The main draw here is obviously Donkey Kong Country, aka the stuff childhood dreams (and nightmares, god that stop and go level has haunted me to this day) are made of.

The Immortal looks pretty interesting too. It's an isometric exploration game that can be pretty maddening, but still looks like a bit of fun entertainment, especially with save states at your command. Check out this James and Mike Mondays episode to see what The Immortal is all about.

I was curious whether or not the service would keep getting games from the SNES Classic Edition, but it makes sense considering Nintendo is no longer producing the mini consoles. The real question we have now is when Nintendo 64 games are showing up. Nintendo has already hinted at N64 titles in its showcases and interviews, and even filed a trademark icon for a N64 controller.

These three games will be available on the Switch Online subscription service on July 15, 2020 on both the Switch and Switch Lite consoles.