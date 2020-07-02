Captain America steps into Fortnite, just in time for July 4

You can have Cap 'on your left' for a cool 2000 V-bucks in Fortnite, or around $20 in the real-world.

Fortnite is celebrating July 4 in style this year, with developer Epic Games adding Captain America to the game as a comic-themed skin for you to buy.

Captain America will cost gamers 2000 V-bucks, which equates to $20 in the real-world. For $20 you're going to get the slick Captain America skin, his iconic shield -- which by the way isn't just cosmetic, you wear it on your back in the game and use it as a pickaxe -- awesome!

Not only that, but there's a cool Captain America-themed fireworks emote for sale... perfect if you wanted to celebrate July 4 with a bang this weekend. If you want to celebrate Independence Day with a bang, that'll cost you 300 V-bucks on top of the 2000 V-bucks for the Captain America skin.

This isn't the first time Epic Games has used a comic book hero for a skin, with Deadpool being thrown into the battle royale mix in Fortnite when Chapter 2 Season 2 launched in February 2020.