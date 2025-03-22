EU launches crackdown on pricing tricks in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty

The EU's new rules aim to make in-game purchases more transparent, targeting common pracitces in titles like Fortnite, FIFA, and NBA 2K.

The European Union has introduced a new set of consumer protection rules that directly address how video games handle microtransactions, virtual currencies, and in-game purchases in games like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and EA Sports FC.

Credit: Epic Games

The new principles, laid out by the EU's Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC), aim to bring greater transparency and accountability to how these systems are presented to players. While described as "principles," they're backed by existing EU consumer law and are legally enforceable.

One of the most significant changes targets how prices are shown. Under the new rules, games must clearly display the real-world currency equivalent of any in-game item. If a skin in Fortnite costs 2,500 V-Bucks, the game must also show that this translates to $20 USD. The same applies across the board - whether it's NBA 2K's VC or Call of Duty's COD Points, players need to see exactly how much they're spending in real terms.

Another key rule tackles how in-game currencies themselves are sold. Publishers will no longer be able to structure currency bundles in a way that forces players to over-purchase. For instance, a scenario where an item costs 2,800 V-Bucks, but the closest purchase option is a 3,000 V-Buck bundle, will no longer be allowed. Currency amounts must now be available in 1:1 increments, matching the cost of available in-game content.

The rules also push back against deliberately confusing systems - like games that use multiple in-game currencies or require players to make several exchanges just to complete a single purchase.

While the framework is presented as a set of principles, the enforcement mechanisms are already in place. If adopted and applied broadly, we might see a stronger push toward more transparent and less manipulative design around in-game purchases.