Fortnite V-Bucks price increase 'directly correlated to rise in operating costs,' Epic reiterates

Epic Games doubles down on its decision to effectively raise the cost of V-Bucks, saying that there are major investments being made into Fortnite.

TL;DR: Epic Games raised Fortnite V-Buck prices due to increased operating costs, resulting in fewer V-Bucks per dollar. Despite backlash, Epic emphasizes ongoing investments in new content and upcoming updates. Major partners like Disney and Sony support Fortnite's growth, with plans for innovative experiences including in-game film premieres.

Epic Games management reiterates that the V-Buck price increase is a result of Fortnite's rising costs, and assures fans that big investments are being made into new content updates and cosmetic bundles.

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Epic is raising the prices of Fortnite's V-Bucks digital currency, effectively reducing the conversion rates for real-world money. As a result, gamers will soon pay the same amount of money to receive fewer V-Bucks (aka shrinkflation). Predictably, this move hasn't been popular, especially with key context points like the fact that Fortnite has made over $20 billion in revenue since 2017--which is more than some companies have made with decades' old franchises.

At GDC 2026, The Verge caught up with two Epic executives to ask about the price hike. The first, a director centered around Fortnite's growth named Andrew Balta, said that the decision was purely cost-oriented.

"I think what we put out publicly is pretty accurate--it's pure operating costs of running a business, and that was the main push. We're going to continue to, as a business, focus on creating amazing games and gameplay, but the price hike is a direct correlation to the operating costs," Balta said.

Epic Games Store general manager Steve Allison also said that big things are on the horizon for Fortnite, but of course wouldn't elaborate, as the game's surprise factor is a major driver for purchases.

"We're just investing in growing the ecosystem a lot. Amazing things will be rolling out in the next, like, 6 to 12 months that, I think, when you look back, you'll understand what's been going on."

Both Epic Games and Fortnite itself have received multiple billion-dollar investments from major entertainment companies, including Sony Interactive Entertainment and Disney, the latter of whom purchased a $1.5 billion stake in Epic to help create a "persistent social universe" within Fortnite for the Disney brand.

Disney's CEO also expressed interest in premiering actual new films within Fortnite, not unlike the deal that Epic made to show Quentin Tarantino's newer Kill Bill short, Yuki's Revenge, in the game.