NASA delays Mars rover launch, here's the new launch window

NASA has delayed the launch of the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover, here's the new launch window.

| Jul 1, 2020 at 5:47 am CDT

A new announcement from NASA has revealed that the launch for the Mars 2020 rover has been delayed due to a problem with the oxygen sensor line.

If you were planning on watching the launch of the new Mars rover called Perseverance, you will, unfortunately, have to wait a little bit longer. NASA and United Launch Alliance have delayed the blast-off date, due to what has been called "processing delays in preparation for spacecraft mate operations". More specifically, a liquid oxygen sensor line produced "off-nominal data" throughout a practice testing session. The team behind the launch has said that they will need more time to evaluate what happened.

The announcement was made on the official NASA blogs website, which you can check out here. NASA has now said that the new launch window to "no earlier than July 30th." The NASA website also says that the teams have expanded the mission launch opportunities to August 15th, and are further evaluation is needed to see if the launch period needs to be extended later into August.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Long Sleeve Shirt Meatball Logo Space Shuttle Rocket Science

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$14.93
$14.93--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/1/2020 at 5:22 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nasa.gov, engadget.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.