NASA rover photographs rock unlike any other seen on Mars before

NASA has taken to its blog to share a discovery by its Mars rover that has piqued the interest of researchers for its uniqueness.
The space agency writes its Mars rover named Perseverance, which has been exploring the Jezero Crater since 2021, snapped an image of a black-and-white striped rock. According to NASA, this is the first time a rock with a striped pattern such as this has been discovered on Mars, with the space agency writing the rock is "unlike any seen on Mars before."
NASA writes in its blog post that the rock is called "Freya Castle" which is a nod to the Grand Canyon for its appearance. Additionally, NASA explains that after further inspection with the rover's instruments it was determined Freya Castle measures around 7.87 inches across and has alternating black and white stripes. NASA writes researchers believe the rock as a texture unlike any seen in the Jezero Crater before, and even all of Mars.
"The science team thinks that this rock has a texture unlike any seen in Jezero Crater before, and perhaps all of Mars. Our knowledge of its chemical composition is limited, but early interpretations are that igneous and/or metamorphic processes could have created its stripes.
Since Freya Castle is a loose stone that is clearly different from the underlying bedrock, it has likely arrived here from someplace else, perhaps having rolled downhill from a source higher up. This possibility has us excited, and we hope that as we continue to drive uphill, Perseverance will encounter an outcrop of this new rock type so that more detailed measurements can be acquired," explains NASA