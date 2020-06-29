Diablo II turns 20 today, will Blizzard do anything special?

Blizzard misses a big opportunity to commemorate one of the best games it's ever made.

Derek Strickland | Jun 29, 2020 at 12:24 pm CDT

Blizzard commemorates Diablo II's 20th birthday but it just doesn't feel all that special.

Diablo II, one of the best games Blizzard has ever made, was launched 20 years ago today. Over two decades the game has fostered an immortal legacy that's inspired all of today's modern aRPG hits, from Path of Exile and Grim Dawn to Minecraft Dungeons. Sadly Blizzard has missed a golden opportunity to do something big for the game's 2-0 celebration.

Blizzard's way of celebrating Diablo II's 20th anniversary isn't with an in-game event, or a special occasion in Diablo III. The devs are basically relying on the existing D2 community to provide livestreams while also doing a few token things. There's also a cosmetic item in Diablo III and a fireside chat-style chat down memory lane that has a nice sentiment, but really isn't enough. They're even trying to sell you merch.

Blizzard put a lot more effort into commemorating the original Diablo with the Darkening of Tristram event, which basically added a pixellated filter to Diablo III. It wasn't much, but it was at least something.

For Diablo II, arguably the most transformative game Blizzard has made in its early days, the devs apparently aren't doing much. Given the COVID-19 situation and the current work on Diablo IV this makes some sense, but as a die-hard Diablo II fan, I'd love to have seen something unique and awesome to celebrate the game's double-decade anniversary.

Diablo II has remained static for a long, long time and only received basic maintenance updates over time. There hasn't been a massive overhaul for a while now and there's still a lot of missing elite uniques from the item lineup. Oh, and this would've been the perfect time to announce a Diablo II remaster...

To commemorate my favorite moments in/thoughts about Diablo II I've made the following list:

  • Perfect Gem Activated
  • The Secret Cow Level
  • Remember when Lenymo Sash and Tarnhelm were godly?
  • CCB with Perfect Skulls = win
  • Act III still sucks
