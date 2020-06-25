Super Smash Bros. Ultimate version 8.0.0 includes Min Min and more

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans will be glad to know that they will be receiving the new patch, which will contain the new fighter very soon.

According to a post from the Nintendo of Europe Twitter account, version 8.0.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be arriving on players' consoles within one week. So what will be included in version 8.0.0? The post says that version 8.0.0 will include fighter adjustments, and if Nintendo keeps to its same path of new fighters being added on rounded numbers, this patch will also contain the newly announced Min Min.

This release date of version 8.0.0 also coincides perfectly with the release date of Min Min (June 29th). I would expect the update to be rolled out late on June 28th, and then enabled on June 29th for players to enjoy. As with every large Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, all replays will be incompatible with the previous version of the game, so be sure to convert your replays into videos before updating. Be sure to check out Mr. Sakurai's presentation on Min Min below.