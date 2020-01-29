Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update: 7.0.0 Byleth added + fighter tweaks

Update 7.0.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been released, here's what you need to know

Nintendo has released update 7.0.0 for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, adding the last fighter for the first Fighters Pass and adding a bunch of changes to a range of different fighters.

Firstly, this is a large update, which isn't surprising because every rounded number update (5.0.0, 6.0.0) are large and come with a lot of changes. Update 7.0.0 contains Byleth, the new DLC character (screenshots below), the Cuphead Hat + Outfit, Atair Hood + Outfit, Rabbids Hat, MegaMan.EXE's Helmet + Armor and X's Helmet for Mii fighters. There have also been a bunch of Spirits added to the Spirit Board as well as a tonne of changes to most of the cast.

Getting into the fighter changes now. It seem that majority of the cast have gotten "Increased shield size". Fighters that received changes are as follows; Donkey Kong, Link, Samus, Dark Samus, Yoshi, Kirby, Fox, Pikachu, Captain Falcon, Bowser, Ice Climbers, Sheik, Zelda, Dr. Mario, Pichu, Falco, Young link, Ganondorf, Mewto, Mr. Game & Watch, Meta Knight, Pit, Dark Pit, Zero Suit Samus and Snake.

Continued characters who got changes: Squirtle, Charizard, Diddy Kong, Sonic, King Dedede, Lucario, Toon Link, Wolf, Villager, Wii Fit Trainer, Rosalina & Luma, Little Mac, Greninja, Mii Brawler, Mii Swordfighter, Palutena, Pac-Man, Bowser Jr., Duck Hunt, Ryu, Ken, Cloud, Bayonetta, Ridley, Piranha Plant and Joker. Below you will find a screenshot of the patch notes for your viewing pleasure.