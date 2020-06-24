Acer Predator XB273U GX: 27-inch 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor
Acer's new 27-inch gaming monitor has 2560 x 1440 native res, but huge 240Hz refresh rate.
Anthony Garreffa | Jun 24, 2020 at 12:30 am CDT (2 mins, 7 secs time to read)
Acer has a slew of new Predator gaming monitors unveiled at its Next@Acer 2020 event, with a new Predator XB273U GX.
The new Predator XB273U GX gaming monitor has a 27-inch IPS panel with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, but super high refresh rate at 240Hz. Most 1440p monitors max out at 165Hz, but Acer is driving right up to 240Hz.
We have Adaptive-Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible stamps here, alongside a fast 1ms (GtG) response time. 99% of the AdobeRGB coverage is here, with 1 x DP 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, and audio out.
Acer's new Predator XB273U GX will be available in China in July 2020, EMEA market in August 2020, and the US in September 2020.
