Acer Predator XB273U GX: 27-inch 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor

Acer's new 27-inch gaming monitor has 2560 x 1440 native res, but huge 240Hz refresh rate.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 24, 2020 at 12:30 am CDT (2 mins, 7 secs time to read)

Acer has a slew of new Predator gaming monitors unveiled at its Next@Acer 2020 event, with a new Predator XB273U GX.

Acer Predator XB273U GX: 27-inch 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor 09 | TweakTown.comAcer Predator XB273U GX: 27-inch 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Acer Predator XB273U GX: 27-inch 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor 09 | TweakTown.com
Acer Predator XB273U GX: 27-inch 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor 10 | TweakTown.com

The new Predator XB273U GX gaming monitor has a 27-inch IPS panel with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, but super high refresh rate at 240Hz. Most 1440p monitors max out at 165Hz, but Acer is driving right up to 240Hz.

We have Adaptive-Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible stamps here, alongside a fast 1ms (GtG) response time. 99% of the AdobeRGB coverage is here, with 1 x DP 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, and audio out.

Acer's new Predator XB273U GX will be available in China in July 2020, EMEA market in August 2020, and the US in September 2020.

Other Acer announcements:

  • Acer Predator X25: 25-inch 1080p 360Hz (read more here)
  • Acer Predator XB323QK NV: 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz (read more here)
  • Acer Predator XB273U GX: 27-inch 1440p 240Hz (this one)
  • Acer Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM (read more here)

Other 1440p 240Hz gaming monitors:

Buy at Amazon

Acer Predator Orion 3000 Desktop (PO3-600-UR20)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$1999.00
$1999.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2020 at 11:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.