Acer Predator XB273U GX: 27-inch 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor

Acer has a slew of new Predator gaming monitors unveiled at its Next@Acer 2020 event, with a new Predator XB273U GX.

The new Predator XB273U GX gaming monitor has a 27-inch IPS panel with a native 2560 x 1440 resolution, but super high refresh rate at 240Hz. Most 1440p monitors max out at 165Hz, but Acer is driving right up to 240Hz.

We have Adaptive-Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible stamps here, alongside a fast 1ms (GtG) response time. 99% of the AdobeRGB coverage is here, with 1 x DP 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, and audio out.

Acer's new Predator XB273U GX will be available in China in July 2020, EMEA market in August 2020, and the US in September 2020.

