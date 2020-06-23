Acer unveils new 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz IPS gaming monitor

Acer XB323QK NV is the latest Predator gaming monitor, now rocks 4K 144Hz IPS goodness.

Acer has unveiled a bunch of new Predator gaming hardware, including the Predator X25 -- a new 25-inch 1080p 360Hz gaming monitor. On top of that a new Predator gaming chair with a built-in massaging and then a 31.5-inch 4K 144Hz IPS gaming monitor.

The new Acer XB323QK NV is part of the Predator gaming monitor family, with Acer using a high-quality IPS panel with a native 3840 x 2160 or 4K resolution, with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. There's 1000:1 static contrast, 10-bit color support (8-bit + FRC dithering), and Adaptive-Sync support.

Acer hasn't been clear on the response time of the new monitor, but we do know it is 4K 144Hz IPS. We also have 1 x DP 1.4, 2 x HDMI 2.0, USB-C, 4 x USB 3.0 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

There's no details on pricing just yet, but the Acer XB323QK NV should be in Europe by August 2020, and then it'll land in the US in September 2020.

NEWS SOURCE:pcmonitors.info
