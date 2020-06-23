Acer's new gaming chair is the first to also give you a massage

Acer's new Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM has built-in massage rollers to relax you while you game.

Acer has just unveiled a new gaming chair during its Next@Acer 2020 event, with the introduction of the new Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM.

Acer's new Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM changes the traditional gaming chair landscape up a little bit, throwing in two sets of massage rollers that surround the spine of the chair. Acer builds in 3 preset massage programs that will gently massage your neck and shoulders, lumbar, and general energy.

Lower back feeling a little sore? Sure, you can tweak the program to only massage your back. Neck sore? Just a single adjustment away. As for the back rollers, they can reach 6 different positions over your shoulders.

As for the look and style that Acer went with, we have a black, dark gray and teal look. Acer has a carbon fiber pattern across the Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM.

Acer hasn't provided a release window, or price on its Predator Gaming Chair x OSIM just yet.