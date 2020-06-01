Samsung's new Odyssey G7 gaming monitor: 1440p 240Hz QLED display

Samsung has just launched its new Odyssey G7 gaming monitor, something the company unveiled at CES 2020 earlier this year -- with some rather impressive specs.

The new Odyssey G7 gaming monitor is available in two sizes: 27-inch and 32-inch variants, both with native 2560 x 1440 (1440p) resolutions and super-fast 240Hz refresh rates. Samsung is using a curved QLED panel with a 1000R curvature on the new Odyssey G7 gaming monitor, too.

Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said: "Samsung is maintaining its position as the global gaming monitor market leader with continued innovation in creating immersive, next-generation gaming experiences, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor is the ultimate combination of curvature, comfort and competitive edge, giving gamers the advanced performance they need and demand".

Samsung has deployed its Quantum Dot technology which will give you fantastic colors, as well as an awesome design that would look mean AF on any gaming desk. We have a lighting system on the back that can stay on a single color, or dim and change colors during your gaming sessions, too.

We have a 1ms response time on top of the 240Hz refresh rate, so gamers should have one of the fastest panels on the market here with the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor.

I do love that with all of its marketing muscle, Samsung can't have someone on-hand to tell them that the display and power cables aren't plugged into the monitor... hah.

Samsung's new Odyssey G7 gaming monitor will be available across the world in July 2020.