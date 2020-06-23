Acer Predator X25: 1080p 360Hz gaming monitor costs $1100

Acer's new Predator X25 gaming monitor will need a new GeForce RTX 3090 to run 360FPS.

Earlier this year at CES 2020, NVIDIA and ASUS teamed to create the world's first monitor with a huge 360Hz refresh rate. But now, it's Acer's turn for a new 360Hz gaming monitor.

Acer unveiled its new Predator X25 gaming monitor during its Next@Acer 2020 event, with the Predator X25 dropping into the game as a 25-inch 1920 x 1080p panel with a ridiculously high 360Hz refresh rate. Yeah, 360FPS.

Acer's new Predator X25 gaming monitor is G-SYNC compatible, with Acer saying that the X25 uses LightSense, to "adjusts its brightness and color temperature automatically based on environmental light". There's also Adaptive Light technology, which will change the ambient lighting based on what you are playing. This is another nice touch on the Predator X25.

Acer will be launching its new high-end Predator X25 gaming monitor in the US and Europe in November 2020, where it will be priced at $1100. You will want a next-gen GeForce RTX 3090 to drive it, as I seriously don't think whatever AMD has in the oven with RDNA 2 will be able to handle 360 frames per second at 1080p.

It seems as though 2021 could be the year of 480/500Hz monitors, and that blows my mind.

