Here's all 8 ships from the new Star Wars: Squadrons starfighter sim

EA Motive just created the ultimate Star Wars starfighting sim complete with 8 Imperial and Rebel ships.

EA Motive's new Star Wars: Squadrons game has a ship class for every kind of player and they all play important roles in wide-scale star battles.

After many delays and lootbox controversies, EA is finally on the right track with Star Wars. EA Motive's new Squadrons game looks to be the definitive Star Wars galactic battle simulator, complete with first-person views, a singleplayer campaign, and tight controls right out of the classic Tie Fighter vs X-Wing PC game.

The ship selection goes way, way beyond simple fighters though with up to 8 ships that all afford their own strategic opportunities. There's fighters, bombers, interceptors, and support class ships that will make for frenetic and extremely tactical 5v5 online multiplayer battles and skirmishes. Star Wars: Squardons is a love letter to starfighting sims and the ships are the biggest part of EA Motive's huge dedication to the experience.

Read Also: Star Wars: Squadrons has full support for HOTAS rigs with a throttle

The 8 ships include:

Fighters

Tie Fighter / X-Wing

"Fighters are the most flexible and versatile, able to handle any situation."

Interceptors

Tie Interceptor / A-Wing

"Interceptors are fast and highly maneuverable, and are ideal for hunting down your oponnent's starfighters."

Support ships

Tie Reaper / U-Wing

"Support ships can keep your team safe and stocked up, as well as disrupting any enemy fighters."

Bombers

Tie Bomber / Y-Wing

"Bombers are the heavy-hitters, able to deal destructive damage to enemy flagships and starfighters."

Star Wars: Squadrons releases on October 2, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC with full cross-play on all platforms, and is also playable with PC VR headsets as well as PlayStation VR.