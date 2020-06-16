Own Witcher 3 on consoles? You just got a free PC copy too

CD Projekt RED is giving all Witcher 3 owners a free copy on its new GOG Galaxy 2.0 platform.

"If you already own the game on any PC or console platform, you can claim the GOG.COM copy for free with GOG GALAXY 2.0. You can expect even more events like this in the future," reads a press release sent out today. Sadly Nintendo Switch isn't eligible for this promo.

There's some catches, though. You'll get a copy of whatever version of the game you have. So if you own The Witcher 3 base game, plus the expansions, you'll only get The Witcher 3 on GoG Galaxy 2.0. You'll have to own Witcher 3 GOTY to get a copy of it on GoG.

To grab your free copy, you'll have to connect your copy of Witcher 3 with GoG Galaxy, which requires a sign-in on consoles. Then just launch GoG Galaxy on PC and update the program, and bam, you should have a free copy.

The promo expire son June 23 so be sure to grab yours ASAP.