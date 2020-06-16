Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
Own Witcher 3 on consoles? You just got a free PC copy too

CD Projekt RED is giving all Witcher 3 owners a free copy on its new GOG Galaxy 2.0 platform.

Derek Strickland | Jun 16, 2020 at 6:01 pm CDT (1 min, 33 secs time to read)

Today CD Projekt RED announced an interesting initiative: They're giving away a free PC copy of The Witcher 3 to anyone who already owns it on consoles or PC.

"If you already own the game on any PC or console platform, you can claim the GOG.COM copy for free with GOG GALAXY 2.0. You can expect even more events like this in the future," reads a press release sent out today. Sadly Nintendo Switch isn't eligible for this promo.

There's some catches, though. You'll get a copy of whatever version of the game you have. So if you own The Witcher 3 base game, plus the expansions, you'll only get The Witcher 3 on GoG Galaxy 2.0. You'll have to own Witcher 3 GOTY to get a copy of it on GoG.

To grab your free copy, you'll have to connect your copy of Witcher 3 with GoG Galaxy, which requires a sign-in on consoles. Then just launch GoG Galaxy on PC and update the program, and bam, you should have a free copy.

The promo expire son June 23 so be sure to grab yours ASAP.

Which The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt releases are eligible for this action?

PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Origin and Epic Games versions of:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition

I own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch, will I receive a GOG.COM copy as well?

Since there is no Nintendo Switch integration, owners of the Switch edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition won't be eligible to benefit from this action.

NEWS SOURCE:support.gog.com
