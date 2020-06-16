Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
AMD Radeon Pro 5600M: the first Navi GPU with HBM2 memory

AMD's new Navi 12 GPU powers the Radeon Pro 5600M, the first Navi GPU with HBM2 memory.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 16, 2020 at 8:05 pm CDT (0 mins, 52 secs time to read)

AMD has just unveiled its latest member of the Navi family with the new Navi 12 GPU, which is the first Navi GPU to feature HBM2 memory.

The new Navi 12 GPU will be powering the Radeon Pro 5600M, which will find a new home inside of Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop. AMD's new Radeon Pro 5600M has 8GB of HBM2 memory on a 2048-bit memory bus with 394GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

AMD's new Radeon Pro 5600M is built on the 7nm node, with Navi 12 packing 40 compute units and 2560 stream processors that offers up to 5.3 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance.

Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD explains: "More than ever, pro users require the freedom to create wherever their work takes them. With AMD RDNA architecture, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU offers the optimal combination of compute horsepower and power efficiency, providing an outstanding mobile graphics solution to power a wide range of demanding workloads on-the-go".

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

