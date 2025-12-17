AMD launches Radeon RX 9060 XT Low Power variant of its mainstream RDNA 4 graphics card

The new AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT LP features the same 16GB of VRAM and RDNA 4 architecture, but a lower 140W power rating compared to the current model.

TL;DR: AMD has launched the Radeon RX 9060 XT LP, a low-power 16GB RDNA 4 GPU variant with a reduced 140W TDP, maintaining the same memory and core specs as the standard model. This energy-efficient graphics card is likely aimed at compact systems and pre-built PCs, offering solid performance with improved power efficiency.

With the product page now live, AMD has quietly launched a brand-new variant of its mainstream RDNA 4 GPU, the Radeon RX 9060 XT. The AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT LP graphics card is a low-power variant that lowers the TDP to 140W, 20W lower than the standard Radeon RX 9060 XT.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Radeon RX 9060 XT LP is a 16GB model, so it includes 16GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit interface with a total memory bandwidth of 320 GB/s - the same as the current 160W model. The GPU configuration is also identical with 32 RDNA 4 Compute Units and Ray Accelerators, plus 64 AI Accelerators. It also sports the same Stream Processor count of 2048 with 64 ROPs and 128 Texture Units.

The Radeon RX 9060 XT LP also features DisplayPort .1a and HDMI 2.1b connectivity with hardware-accelerated H264, H265, and AV1 video encoding and decoding. The only thing missing from AMD's product listing is the Boost Clock speed of the new Radeon RX 9060 XT LP variant, so this might be where the difference lies.

Perhaps this is why there's a slight difference in the Peak Precision Performance numbers: the Radeon RX 9060 XT LP has a Peak Single Precision (FP32 Vector) Performance of 25 TFLOPs, while the standard Radeon RX 9060 XT has 25.6 TFLOPs.

According to Videocardz, which first spotted the listing, the Radeon RX 9060 XT LP looked to be exclusive to China. However, with the GPU now listed on AMD's global site, odds are this new variant will pop up in a few regions. With the new 140W TDP, the low-power Radeon RX 9060 XT could be a new GPU for pre-built systems or compact rigs where efficiency is essential, and OC capabilities don't really matter.