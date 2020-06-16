Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999.
8,628 Reviews & Articles | 61,287 News Posts

President Trump exposed to security vulnerability through his own app

A security vulnerability has been found in President Trump's 'official Trump 2020' campaign app

Jak Connor | Jun 16, 2020 at 6:32 am CDT (1 min, 48 secs time to read)

As Trump begins to get back out and rally his supporters for this years election, cybersecurity analysts have noticed some security vulnerabilities with the President's official campaign app.

President Trump exposed to security vulnerability through his own app 03 | TweakTown.com

If you are wondering what this official campaign app is, it's an app developed specifically for President Trump's reelection campaign. If you head over to this website, and enter your phone number, you will receive a one time SMS to download the free app that will give you exclusive content and campaign updates. It's available on both the App Store and Google Play.

The issue with this app is that cybersecurity analysts, Noam Rotem and Ran Locar, have found some critical security vulnerabilities in the app. According to WebsitePlanet, where the analysts posted their findings, the app's code "revealed keys and secrets, similar to usernames and passwords, that gave access to different parts of the app, such as its Twitter API." The cybersecurity researchers also said, "While the exposed keys allowed access to many parts of the app, we concluded in our investigation that user accounts remained inaccessible through this vulnerability."

Since this flaw was discovered, the team of analysts alerted the Trump campaign of these vulnerabilities, and said that "an attacker would still need two additional keys (not exposed) to access any user account, including, potentially, President Trump's."

The article also mentions that as soon as this vulnerability was found, the Trump team was alerted, and within the next few days, a fix was released for the app. If you are interested in reading more on this subject, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Donald Trump 2020 Shirt Murica 4th of July Patriotic American Party (GZrrPhrgWPlW9e)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$16.95
$16.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/15/2020 at 7:02 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:websiteplanet.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.