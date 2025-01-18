All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

TikTok officially banned across the US, Trump named as savior in new message

TikTok has officially been banned across the United States, and in a new message to users President Trump has been named as a potential savior.

TikTok officially banned across the US, Trump named as savior in new message
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: TikTok users in the US have been locked out of the app just before the ban deadline. The ban stems from concerns over data security and potential sharing with the Chinese government.

TikTok users across the United States have been locked out of the popular video-sharing platform hours before the deadline for the ban came into place.

TikTok officially banned across the US, Trump named as savior in new message 516165
The banning of TikTok dates back to April last year when the Senate passed a bill that deemed TikTok a national security threat as the app was found to have the ability to scrape the data of the 170 million Americans using the app. Lawmakers decided the app's predatory data-gathering techniques and the possibility of American data being shared with the Chinese government were enough to deem the app as a national security threat.

To remedy this problem, lawmakers gave TikTok owner ByteDance until January 19, 2025, to either sell the app to a US-based and government-approved buyer or have the app banned across both the App Store and Google Play Store. That deadline has now approached, and hours before it ticks over to January 19, users are reporting TikTok already being unavailable, with users receiving the message:

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

It appears the message users are receiving has changed within the last few hours. Some users have received the message in the above image, which states, "We're working to restore our service in the US as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned," while others have now received a message naming President Trump as a potential savior of the app.

TikTok officially banned across the US, Trump named as savior in new message 156651651
NEWS SOURCE:smh.com.au

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

