Here's places that have the greatest risk for contracting coronvirus

As the United States begins to slowly reopen in select locations, many people are wondering what places pose the greatest risk for contracting the coronavirus.

Public health experts have taken a survey and ranked common places such as bars and public pools on a scale of 1-10, ten being the greatest risk. According to these four health experts, there are five factors when considering how dangerous a location is; if it's outdoors or indoors, proximity to others, exposure time, likelihood of compliance, and personal risk level.

The public health experts generally agreed that outdoor activities are much safer than indoor activities, and that is mostly due to the virus being less concentrated outside than inside. While outdoors is generally safer, activities such as basketball, or a music concert are still considered risky as the activity is likely to break social distancing guidelines.

Here's common activities/locations ranked 1-10:

Bars and large music concerts = 9

Sports stadiums, gyms, amusement parks, churches and buffets = 8

Public pools = 7

Movie theaters, hair salons and barber shops = 6

Planes, beaches, bowling alleys and backyard BBQs = 5

Busy city sidewalks and dentist offices = 4

Libraries/museums, grocery stores, hotels and golf courses = 3

Pumping gas, walking/running and biking = 2

Restaurant takeout and tennis = 1

