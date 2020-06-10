Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's the key to stopping the second coronavirus wave, says study

Jun 10, 2020

Everyone is wondering when, or if another wave of coronavirus is upon us, but what can we do to stop a second wave if it's on the horizon?

According to a recent study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A, from universities of Cambridge and Greenwich, lockdown measures aren't enough to curb the second wave of COVID-19. The recent study suggests that masks of any kind are the answer to stopping a second wave. According to Dr. Richard Stutt, part of a team that usually models the spread of crop diseases at Cambridge's Department of Plant Sciences, "Our analyses support the immediate and universal adoption of facemasks by the public".

Stutt continued, and said, "If widespread facemask use by the public is combined with physical distancing and some lockdown, it may offer an acceptable way of managing the pandemic and re-opening economic activity long before there is a working vaccine." On top of that, Dr. Renata Retkute, coauthor and Cambridge team member, said that there is very little to lose from every adopting facemask use, but there are significant gains to be had from the adoption.

If you are interested in looking deeper into this study, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:medicalxpress.com, dx.doi.org
