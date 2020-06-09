WHO collapses entire coronavirus spread narrative with this statement

A new statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) has turned the tables in terms of how the coronavirus is spread.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, it has been constantly spoken about by numerous health officials, and even the WHO themselves that the main issue with the COVID-19 is the fact that people who don't show any symptoms may unknowingly have the virus and be able to pass it onto other people. That whole idea of lockdown measures and social distancing was to minimize the amount of asymptomatic transmission among the public, but now the WHO said that transmission from an asymptomatic person is "very rare".

According to Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the head of the WHO's emerging diseases and zoonosis unit, "What we really want to be focused on is following the symptomatic cases. If we followed all of the symptomatic cases - because we know that this is a respiratory pathogen, it passes from an individual through infectious droplets - if we actually followed all of the symptomatic cases, isolated those cases, follow the context and quarantined those contexts, we would drastically reduce [the spread]."

On top of that, Dr. Kerkhove said, "From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual."

This doesn't mean that it's impossible for a person who isn't showing any symptoms to unknowingly pass on the virus, but according to the data, the likelihood of that happening is "very rare". It should be noted that the CDC says that the infectiousness of asymptomatic people are relative to symptomatic people, and is estimated anywhere between 50% and 100%.