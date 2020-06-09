Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,623 Reviews & Articles | 61,155 News Posts

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'

US Senator Rick Scott has accused China of coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage'. China now demanding proof

Jak Connor | Jun 9, 2020 at 7:34 am CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

A few days ago, US Senator, Rick Scott spoke to BBC in regards to where the country is at when it comes to vaccine development for the coronavirus.

US Senator accuses China of Western coronavirus vaccine 'sabotage' 01 | TweakTown.com

Throughout the interview, Sen Scott drops quite a lot of information, but one of the main points that he says is that "We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately, we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down." This isn't the first time a US official has claimed that China is trying to sabotage coronavirus vaccine development in the US, only a few weeks ago the FBI said that China is attempting to steal important vaccine information via hacking.

Now, Reuters has reported that the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying has replied to Sen Scott by asking him to present whatever evidence he claims he has of an attempt of Chinese sabotage. Here's what she said, "Since this lawmaker said he has evidence that China is trying to sabotage Western countries in their vaccine development, then please let him present the evidence. There's no need to be shy."

Unfortunately, Sen Scott declined to give details or specifics on how China is sabotaging vaccine development, but he did say he has sourced his information from the intelligence community. It can be assumed this information was gathered by either the NSA, CIA, or FBI.

Buy at Amazon

Finestep 50PCs Earloop Disposal Face Masks (57-3PlyMask_50pack)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$32.91
$32.91$11.09-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/9/2020 at 6:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:foxnews.com, reuters.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.