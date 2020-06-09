Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Trump to reignite his best political weapon amid coronavirus concerns

President Trump will be relaunching his massive political weapon within the next two weeks

Jun 9, 2020

Right now, the world is somewhat divided, one side of people are condemning protests as they can fuel the coronavirus pandemic, the other side is supporting protests and the idea of moving back to normal life.

Unfortunately, there is no data to answer the question of "will protests or other large gathering affect the total coronavirus case count?". Due to the incubation period of the virus (7-14 days), researchers won't know if these protests will cause an uptick in coronavirus cases until the coming weeks - it simply hasn't been enough time yet. But now another worrisome gathering of large people has been thrown into the consideration mix. President Trump will resume hosting campaign rallies sometime within the next two weeks.

Trump rallies are by far his most potent political weapon against the Democrats, and the President is no doubt looking to get them up and running as soon as possible, but not at the expense of American lives. "I'm not going to do it if I think it's going to be negative at all, I don't want people dying." said Trump. Since the George Floyd protests, and the blatant ignoring of social distancing at these protests, it has opened up a can of worms that causes people to think "has social distancing been a joke this whole time?". Federal social distancing guidelines have been ignored with the Floyd protests, which gives governors little room to argue for extending lockdown restrictions.

If lockdown restrictions aren't extended, or reinforced, mass gatherings of all kinds will begin, which could spark a resurgence in the pandemic.

NEWS SOURCE:foxnews.com
