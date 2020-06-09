Don't miss the coronavirus stimulus check cutoff, get your $1,200 here

Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced a deadline for the coronavirus stimulus check, which can bring low-income American's $1,200.

The IRS has said that around 159 million stimulus payments have been sent out to struggling American's, but there are still many more people that are eligible for the payment. For those that don't know, the payment includes a $1,200 injection and $2,400 for married couples. On top of that, there's an additional $500 available for each eligible child. To move things along faster, the IRS has created a new tool that will assist everyone in getting their payments.

This new tool is called the Non-Filers tool, and if you register by October 15th, you are guaranteed to get your check by the end of the year. There is also the factor that the sooner you register, the faster your check will arrive. If you are wondering if you are eligible for this check, the prerequisites are an income less than $12,200 per year, married couples are $24,400 and people who have zero income to report. The information you will need when you sign up is as follows; full name, date of birth, social security number, bank account number (if you have one), and a driver's license (if you have one). To check out the Non-Filers tool, click this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:irs.gov
