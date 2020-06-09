WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

The World Health Organization (WHO) has spoken out about the global coronavirus pandemic situation, and has said some terrible news.

In short, the WHO has said that on the global scale the coronavirus pandemic is worsening, despite some countries seeing the silver-lining of the pandemic. According to WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who spoke at a virtual news conference in Geneva, "Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening." Tedros continued to explain how the situation is worsening, saying, "More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported-the most in a single day so far."

The WHO chief also warned all countries that now is not the time to become complacent, and that no country should "take its foot off the pedal". The WHO also touched on the George Floyd protests that are currently sparking throughout the United States, and they said that they fully support equality and the global movement to end racism. But the WHO also warned of the safety risk these protests bring, and that all who are involved in the protesting should do so safely. Tedros said, "As much as possible, keep at least one metre from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest."

