Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,623 Reviews & Articles | 61,149 News Posts

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation

The World Health Organization has some terrible news about the global coronavirus situation

Jak Connor | Jun 9, 2020 at 3:33 am CDT (1 min, 28 secs time to read)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has spoken out about the global coronavirus pandemic situation, and has said some terrible news.

WHO has some horrible news about the global coronavirus situation 14 | TweakTown.com

In short, the WHO has said that on the global scale the coronavirus pandemic is worsening, despite some countries seeing the silver-lining of the pandemic. According to WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who spoke at a virtual news conference in Geneva, "Although the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening." Tedros continued to explain how the situation is worsening, saying, "More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. Yesterday, more than 136,000 cases were reported-the most in a single day so far."

The WHO chief also warned all countries that now is not the time to become complacent, and that no country should "take its foot off the pedal". The WHO also touched on the George Floyd protests that are currently sparking throughout the United States, and they said that they fully support equality and the global movement to end racism. But the WHO also warned of the safety risk these protests bring, and that all who are involved in the protesting should do so safely. Tedros said, "As much as possible, keep at least one metre from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest."

If you are interested in anymore information regarding this topic, please check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Finestep 50PCs Earloop Disposal Face Masks (57-3PlyMask_50pack)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$32.91
$32.91$11.09-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/8/2020 at 11:40 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.