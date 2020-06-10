Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,624 Reviews & Articles | 61,176 News Posts

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

Dr. Fauci has dropped an optimistic yet concerning statement about the coronavirus vaccine development

Jak Connor | Jun 10, 2020 at 7:33 am CDT (1 min, 44 secs time to read)

Everyone is patiently waiting for the news of a coronavirus vaccine being developed, but before we get there, this is some things you should know.

Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning 37 | TweakTown.com

A report back in May from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota published a report that stated the virus could be present for as long as two years if a vaccine isn't developed and distributed out the public. Now. Dr. Fauci has recently given another statement in an interview with Healthline in regards to vaccine development, here's what he said:

"Hopefully by the end of this year we will develop a vaccine we can deploy. We can never guarantee that. You can never, ever guarantee the success of a vaccine. We just have good experience to know that we are aspirationally, cautiously optimistic that we will have one by the end of the year".

On top of that, Dr. Fauci also said, "We are producing vaccine at risk, which means we are producing it even though we don't know yet if the vaccine works, which means if we are lucky and it does work, we will have saved several months and made it available as soon as the winter. If we are wrong and it doesn't work, then we will have essentially wasted a few hundred million dollars. We feel it is worth the risk because the consequences of not having a vaccine ready by the winter for those who need it."

Dr. Fauci then concluded on a more positive note, reminding everyone that the days of the coronavirus will eventually end and that people should not despair. While the timeline for when the coronavirus will end is, at the moment, invisible, there is an end to this suffering and that we must be vigilant until that time comes.

"I think as a word of hope, people should realize: Don't despair. This will end, and we will get control over it."

Buy at Amazon

Face Mask - 100 Disposable Ear-Loop Masks (SF-MSK-100)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$48.95
$48.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2020 at 6:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.