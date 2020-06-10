Dr. Fauci drops optimistic yet grounding coronavirus vaccine warning

Everyone is patiently waiting for the news of a coronavirus vaccine being developed, but before we get there, this is some things you should know.

A report back in May from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota published a report that stated the virus could be present for as long as two years if a vaccine isn't developed and distributed out the public. Now. Dr. Fauci has recently given another statement in an interview with Healthline in regards to vaccine development, here's what he said:

"Hopefully by the end of this year we will develop a vaccine we can deploy. We can never guarantee that. You can never, ever guarantee the success of a vaccine. We just have good experience to know that we are aspirationally, cautiously optimistic that we will have one by the end of the year".

On top of that, Dr. Fauci also said, "We are producing vaccine at risk, which means we are producing it even though we don't know yet if the vaccine works, which means if we are lucky and it does work, we will have saved several months and made it available as soon as the winter. If we are wrong and it doesn't work, then we will have essentially wasted a few hundred million dollars. We feel it is worth the risk because the consequences of not having a vaccine ready by the winter for those who need it."

Dr. Fauci then concluded on a more positive note, reminding everyone that the days of the coronavirus will eventually end and that people should not despair. While the timeline for when the coronavirus will end is, at the moment, invisible, there is an end to this suffering and that we must be vigilant until that time comes.

"I think as a word of hope, people should realize: Don't despair. This will end, and we will get control over it."