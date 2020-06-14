Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New grisly Outlast Trials footage channels Hostel and Manhunt

The Outlast Trials brings co-op to Red Barrels hellish gorefest in 2021

Derek Strickland | Jun 14, 2020

Red Barrels' new Outlast game is a grim, bloody and ultra-frenetic hellfest where you scramble to survive in the dark.

A bit of new Outlast Trials footage dropped during the PC Gamer show that haunts my sleep. It's a kind of hellish mixture of SAW's macabre torturous machinations with Hostel's brutal cruelty, with Manhunt's merciless murdering thrown in. There's not a whole lot of new content or gameplay thrown in here, but we do get the general gist of the game through some grisly scenes.

You're a test subject in a horrifying Cold War experiment to see the limits of human survival and shock trauma. We're not sure if you're an American who's been captured, or a Communist who's being put through the hellish test on American soil. You get special night-vision goggles literally drilled into your head and are set to roam around a black-as-night underground maze full of brutality, similar to The Descent.

The main draw with Outlast Trials is it's Outlast, but only with friends. The game supports four-player co-op and working together is incredibly vital to surviving the nightmare.

The Red Barrels team is excited to announce our latest project in the Outlast universe. Set in the era of the Cold War, The Outlast Trials will allow players to face the horrors that await by themselves or with fellow test subjects

The Outlast Trials is still in production, and as our co-founder David Chateauneuf puts it: "Now we've done our proof of concept, it is time to focus on content creation, variety... and gore."

The Outlast Trials will release in 2021, and will likely launch on next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles as well as PC.

