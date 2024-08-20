Dying Light: The Beast is a new standalone game starring original zombie survivor Kyle Crane

There's a new Dying Light game on the horizons, but it's a smaller-scale standalone experience starring Dying Light 1's Kyle Crane.
Techland's new Dying Light game is called The Beast, and it's a little bit like Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. It doesn't require Dying Light 2 or even Dying Light 1 in order to play, but gamers who bought the Dying Light 2 ultimate edition will be able to play The Beast at no additional cost.
The Beast takes place in a "tightly-crafted rural region" and is built on Dying Light 2's engine, complete with four-player co-op play and weapons like bows and throwing knives. There's also vehicles, too.
There's no release date or pricing revealed just yet, but we did get a lot of info about what The Beast will offer:
Dying Light: The Beast is a thrilling standalone zombie adventure set in the post-apocalyptic Castor Woods, a once-popular tourist destination. After 13 years of enduring experiments, you escape and hunt down your captors to seek retribution, only to discover there's far more at stake. While the region is not as populated as it once was, there are still people and factions here, as well as plenty of horrors. Some will ask for your help, others will want to kill you. And that's not to mention the mysterious creature that's turned the woods into its personal hunting grounds.
BECOME THE LEGENDARY HERO
You are Kyle Crane, the man whose selflessness during the initial virus outbreak saved many from a fate worse than death. After more than a decade in captivity, you find yourself in a world that's changed, and not for the better. Now, you'll need to use the survival skills that kept you alive all those years ago to save even more innocent lives.
EXPLORE A TIGHTLY-CRAFTED OPEN WORLD
Welcome to Castor Woods! This once-bustling tourist destination is home to a diminishing number of survivors and an increasing population of zombies. Featuring natural landmarks, small villages and industrial complexes, the setting offers diverse traversal options, whether it's using your parkour skills to gain the upper hand on your enemies or hopping into an abandoned 4x4 to outrun the horrors of the night.
UNLEASH THE BEAST TO SURVIVE
They caged you like an animal. Years of brutal experimentation took its toll, but the zombie DNA and yours are now intertwined so that you are able to unleash a beast-like power. It flows through your veins. No one can take it from you. Use it. And you'll discover it's not just a curse.
SAVOR THE DAY, OUTLAST THE NIGHT
The day brings many possibilities to explore the region and make the most of your time while the sun is still out. But after sundown, the laws of nature take their course. Darkness tends to bring out the worst in the horde, leaving you with no other choice but to run, hide, or fight.
SURVIVING IS EASIER IN 4-PLAYER CO-OP
Sometimes it's best to stick to a group. You never know what you might come across on your adventure. Team up in up to 4-player co-op, or ride solo if you have the guts to take it all on your own.