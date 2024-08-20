Dying Light: The Beast is a new standalone game starring original zombie survivor Kyle Crane

There's a new Dying Light game on the horizons, but it's a smaller-scale standalone experience starring Dying Light 1's Kyle Crane.

Techland's new Dying Light game is called The Beast, and it's a little bit like Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. It doesn't require Dying Light 2 or even Dying Light 1 in order to play, but gamers who bought the Dying Light 2 ultimate edition will be able to play The Beast at no additional cost.

The Beast takes place in a "tightly-crafted rural region" and is built on Dying Light 2's engine, complete with four-player co-op play and weapons like bows and throwing knives. There's also vehicles, too.

There's no release date or pricing revealed just yet, but we did get a lot of info about what The Beast will offer: