New Ghost of Yotei footage confirms sword throwing, time slow-down mechanic for guns

Ghost of Yotei lets players throw their short swords at enemies and has a time slow-down mechanic for reloading, giving a potential edge in aiming.

TL;DR: Ghost of Yotei, releasing October 2, 2025 on PlayStation 5, features intense combat with firearms, sword-throwing, and brutal melee attacks. Players control Atsu, a vengeful mercenary in 1600s Ezo, seeking justice against the Yotei Six. The game includes a future multiplayer co-op Legends mode.

Sucker Punch's new Ghost of Yotei gameplay footage showcases some pretty savage combat sequences, complete with a beheading, dismemberment, a brutal sword throw, and how firearms will work in the game.

Unlike its predecessor, Ghost of Yotei will have guns. PlayStation dropped a new gameplay trailer that highlights the guns that can be used in the game, including long guns and handguns, complete with a mechanic that slows down time when heroine Atsu is reloading. It looks like players might be able to adjust the crosshair or line of sights during this sequence, and if so, it could offer an edge in battle. The sequence feels loaded with tension, though.

While the trailer is literally called "firearms gameplay," there's one thing that actually stole the show: sword-throwing. Atsu can toss her short swords at enemies--we see her do it twice--and continue a lethal dance of whirling death.

Swordplay includes charge-up attacks, slice-and-dice combos, and a string of guard-disrupting chops.

Sucker Punch also recently confirmed that Ghost of Yotei would be getting the multiplayer online co-op Legends mode that was also available in Ghost of Tsushima, but that won't happen until 2026.

Other promo videos show the fiery motivations of Atsu, and why she seeks revenge against the Yotei Six. This lays the foundation for a story that hearkens back to the days of Akira Kurosawa films, where vengeance and blood feuds were often major themes.

Ghost of Yotei releases October 2, 2025 on PlayStation 5.

Check below for a quick description:

"Taking place 300 years after the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, this standalone experience follows a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu in the 1600s. Thirsty for revenge, she sets out to hunt down those who killed her family many years prior. "Her quest across Ezo will take her to unexplored lands as she seeks out a gang of six outlaws. Along the way, she'll encounter far more than she could have wagered for at the journey's outset. Help her find unlikely allies, forge lasting bonds and build a path towards healing and redemption."

