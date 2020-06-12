Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,627 Reviews & Articles | 61,249 News Posts

Resident Evil franchise passes 100 million sales milestone

Capcom's first franchise with over 100 million units sold worldwide? Resident Evil has that award now

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 12, 2020 at 9:06 pm CDT (0 mins, 57 secs time to read)

Capcom has just announced that the Resident Evil franchise is its first to sell over 100 million copies worldwide, with the original Resident Evil launching on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996.

Resident Evil franchise passes 100 million sales milestone 09 | TweakTown.com

Interestingly, over 80% of the sales of Resident Evil games have been outside of Japan. This means over 80 million copies were sold overseas, and less than 20 million inside of Japan.

Thanks to the flex Capcom did with Resident Evil 7 and pushing it back in to its survival horror origins, but this time with a first-person perspective -- sprinkled with the awesome Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, and the franchise has never been stronger. Now that Resident Evil has topped 100 million sales globally, we're headed into Resident Evil 8: Village.

Resident Evil 8: Village was announced during Sony's huge PlayStation event where we heard more about the PlayStation 5 and some of the games coming to Sony's next-gen console. We can expect Resident Evil 8: Village sometime in 2021.

Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$29.99
$29.99$29.89$29.08
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/12/2020 at 9:06 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.