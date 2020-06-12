Resident Evil franchise passes 100 million sales milestone

Capcom's first franchise with over 100 million units sold worldwide? Resident Evil has that award now

Capcom has just announced that the Resident Evil franchise is its first to sell over 100 million copies worldwide, with the original Resident Evil launching on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1996.

Interestingly, over 80% of the sales of Resident Evil games have been outside of Japan. This means over 80 million copies were sold overseas, and less than 20 million inside of Japan.

Thanks to the flex Capcom did with Resident Evil 7 and pushing it back in to its survival horror origins, but this time with a first-person perspective -- sprinkled with the awesome Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, and the franchise has never been stronger. Now that Resident Evil has topped 100 million sales globally, we're headed into Resident Evil 8: Village.

Resident Evil 8: Village was announced during Sony's huge PlayStation event where we heard more about the PlayStation 5 and some of the games coming to Sony's next-gen console. We can expect Resident Evil 8: Village sometime in 2021.