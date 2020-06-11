Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Samsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS

Samsung unveils the Next Evolution of the Gaming Display: HDMI 2.1 enabled 4K 120FPS gaming

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 11, 2020 at 8:50 pm CDT (1 min, 6 secs time to read)

Samsung's new QLED TVs are about to get an injection of super-awesome PC-enabled tech, and it's all thanks to the new HDMI 2.1 standard.

Samsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS 01 | TweakTown.com
Samsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS 01 | TweakTown.com
Samsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS 02 | TweakTown.com
Samsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS 03 | TweakTown.com
Samsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS 04 | TweakTown.com

The company has just pushed pretty hard into its new "Next Evolution of Gaming Display" in its latest QLED TVs, with HDMI 2.1-powered connections enabling a huge 4K 120Hz for PC gaming and next-gen consoles with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Samsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS 02 | TweakTown.comSamsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS 03 | TweakTown.com

Samsung touts that input lag is a super-low 9.8ms and that it has the industry's first FreeSync Premium-applied TV, as well as "Auto Game Mode" which automatically optimizes your TV settings for the optimal gaming experience, lowest input lag, and of course: super-fast 120FPS frame rates.

Samsung's new QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1 connectivity which allows them to drive all the way up to 4K 120Hz, which is the star of the show here.

We should expect more details on which QLED TVs the company is selling have HDMI 2.1 connectivity, as there's no information on that just yet -- nor is there pricing or TV sizes to expect.

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

