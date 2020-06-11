Samsung gaming-optimized QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1, pumps 4K 120FPS

Samsung's new QLED TVs are about to get an injection of super-awesome PC-enabled tech, and it's all thanks to the new HDMI 2.1 standard.

The company has just pushed pretty hard into its new "Next Evolution of Gaming Display" in its latest QLED TVs, with HDMI 2.1-powered connections enabling a huge 4K 120Hz for PC gaming and next-gen consoles with the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Samsung touts that input lag is a super-low 9.8ms and that it has the industry's first FreeSync Premium-applied TV, as well as "Auto Game Mode" which automatically optimizes your TV settings for the optimal gaming experience, lowest input lag, and of course: super-fast 120FPS frame rates.

Samsung's new QLED TVs have HDMI 2.1 connectivity which allows them to drive all the way up to 4K 120Hz, which is the star of the show here.

We should expect more details on which QLED TVs the company is selling have HDMI 2.1 connectivity, as there's no information on that just yet -- nor is there pricing or TV sizes to expect.