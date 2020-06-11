Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,625 Reviews & Articles | 61,202 News Posts

Tesla set for 'volume production' of Tesla Semi, 2021 release in sight

Elon Musk has confirmed that the Tesla Semi is about to enter 'volume production'

Jak Connor | Jun 11, 2020 at 4:33 am CDT (1 min, 2 secs time to read)

If you remember, Tesla revealed the Tesla Semi back in November, 2017, and since then we haven't really heard much about it being in production, until now.

Tesla set for 'volume production' of Tesla Semi, 2021 release in sight 01 | TweakTown.com

A leaked internal email from Tesla revealed that the Tesla Semi is about to enter large scale production, and while 'leaked' emails can sometimes be faked, who better to ask if it's real than the CEO Elon Musk. So, that's exactly what a fan did, and Musk replied with a simple "yes". The email stated that "It's time to go all out and bring the Tesla Semi to volume production. It's been in limited production so far, which has allowed us to improve many aspects of the design".

Originally, the planned release for the Tesla Semi was 2019, but now a revised date has been set for 2021. The email also stated that battery and powertrain production would take place at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, with other part work likely being handled by other factories in other states.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$10.99
$10.99$10.99$10.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/10/2020 at 9:19 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com, tweaktown.com, cnbc.com
Jak Connor

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Jak Connor

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.