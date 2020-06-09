GeForce RTX 3090 rumor: 24GB GDDR6X, would annihilate RTX 2080 Ti

We've been hearing more and more about this new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card over the last few days, a card that seems to be slowly forming itself into the next-gen TITAN.

The new rumors are that NVIDIA is working on a GeForce RTX 3090, but with leaks this early in the game the nomenclature can change. We could see this particular part (known as SKU10) being the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3080 SUPER -- or the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or even GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER.

Anyway, NVIDIA is reportedly packing in a huge 24GB of GDDR6X memory which is a one-two punch combo. First off we have a gigantic 24GB framebuffer, which is the same amount of VRAM the TITAN RTX has now -- a card that costs $2499. Secondly, current rumors have NVIDIA using GDDR6X memory on all of its RTX 3080 series cards based on the GA102 GPU.

Igor over at Igor's Lab has talked with his industry sources and says that we are to expect SKU10, SKU20, and SKU30 which will all be powered by the same GA102 GPU but will have varying memory configurations.

We're expecting:

We've already heard some rather juicy rumors that the purported GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card would be 60-90% faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

If we mix these reports together, the picture is becoming rather clear: NVIDIA has an absolute beast on its hands. How much of a beast? Well, anyone who has watched Man of Steel and remembers the part when Clark saves those people on the Oil Rig (also a great track by Hans Zimmer).

After he saves them he is in the water, and then when the camera cuts to him after that he's running up on the shore with his shirt burnt off and his (Henry Cavill's chest that is) is just absolutely huge. It's pure muscle and beefcake, and that my friends is what we have here with the purported GeForce RTX 3090 specs.

Pure beast mode NVIDIA.

AMD is about to fight back for the 4K gaming market for the first time in what feels like forever, with its next-gen RDNA 2 architecture right around the corner. But will AMD have a Radeon graphics card that is as good as the purported GeForce RTX 3090 and its rumored 24GB of GDDR6X memory?

I doubt it.