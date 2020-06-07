Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080

We now have some awesome 3D renders of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 to share

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 7, 2020 at 10:10 pm CDT (1 min, 13 secs time to read)

We have been treated to some "leaked photos" of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 over the weekend, but now we have some gorgeous 3D renders to drool over thanks 'JDSP_' and 'tor6770' on Reddit.

Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 04 | TweakTown.com
Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 05 | TweakTown.com
Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 08 | TweakTown.com
Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 07 | TweakTown.com
Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 09 | TweakTown.com
Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 06 | TweakTown.com

The images are much clearer than the original leaked ones, but are wholly inspired by said leaked photos of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The cooling system NVIDIA is using on these cards, if real, would be pretty damn crazy. It's the chunkiest heat sink I've ever seen on (what could be) the new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition.

The more I look at it, the more I kinda dig the design -- just because it's so different. NVIDIA is using a shorter PCB and a very, very unique design with its fans in a dual-fan design. One on the front of the card, and one on the back. It's the craziest design NVIDIA has used so far, if it turns out to be real.

What do you guys think?

Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

