Check out these awesome renders of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080

We now have some awesome 3D renders of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 to share

We have been treated to some "leaked photos" of NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3080 over the weekend, but now we have some gorgeous 3D renders to drool over thanks 'JDSP_' and 'tor6770' on Reddit.

The images are much clearer than the original leaked ones, but are wholly inspired by said leaked photos of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The cooling system NVIDIA is using on these cards, if real, would be pretty damn crazy. It's the chunkiest heat sink I've ever seen on (what could be) the new GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition.

The more I look at it, the more I kinda dig the design -- just because it's so different. NVIDIA is using a shorter PCB and a very, very unique design with its fans in a dual-fan design. One on the front of the card, and one on the back. It's the craziest design NVIDIA has used so far, if it turns out to be real.

What do you guys think?