New PC game requires an RTX 4090 for 4K 30 FPS, and that's with DLSS

Hell is Us is a new open-world sci-fi game launching in September, with the developer recommending an RTX 4090 with DLSS enabled to hit 4K 30 FPS.

Hell is Us, a new single-player sci-fi open-world action game set in an alternate world and timeline, was announced and showcased earlier this year during one of Sony's big State of Play events for PlayStation. From developer Rogue Factor and publisher Nacon, the game will launch on September 5 and come to PC.

The PS5-focused trailer above shows that the game features a dark and moody atmosphere and impressive Unreal Engine 5-powered environments and characters. That said, outside of the PC version, nothing we can see would explain the PC specs and hardware requirements for Hell is Us on PC other than adding a Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. It sounds like the game is set to become the new Crysis.

The developer posted the specs to the game's Steam page, where it states that to play the game with 'Ultra' quality settings at 4K at 30 FPS, you'll need either a GeForce RTX 4090 24GB or a Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24GB GPU. And even then, that's with DLSS and FSR enabled, just to hit 30 FPS.

To achieve a playable 1440p 60 FPS with 'Very High' settings, you'll need a GeForce RTX 3090 or Radeon RX 6900 XT - again, that's with DLSS and FSR enabled. The story doesn't change as you go lower down the list, with the recommended GPU for 1080p 60 FPS DLSS performance being the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, which means cards like the GeForce RTX 3060, 4060, and potentially the 5060, aka the majority of PC gamers, will only be able to play Hell is Us with Medium settings at 1080p 30 FPS - with DLSS.

This spec sheet seems excessive for a 2025 release. However, it indicates that modern Unreal Engine 5 games require beefy hardware to deliver a solid 60 FPS, regardless of image quality settings or impressive appearance. As a game also coming to PlayStation 5, we're interested in finding out if it looks great there and is simply unoptimized for PC. According to reports, Hell is Us will get a playable demo this month, so we won't have long to find out.